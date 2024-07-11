Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 35,275 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $16.32.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

