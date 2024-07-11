enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Short Interest Up 821.3% in June

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, a growth of 821.3% from the June 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In related news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $68,670.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,084,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,292,446.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENGN. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in enGene in the first quarter worth about $2,039,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,095,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

ENGN stock remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,485. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. enGene has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that enGene will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

