Embree Financial Group Purchases 609 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Embree Financial Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $97.13. 1,520,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,536. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

