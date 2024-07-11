Embree Financial Group Invests $284,000 in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Embree Financial Group purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

BATS OMFL traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $51.81. 552,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

