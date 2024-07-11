Embree Financial Group Has $648,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.73. 153,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,798. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

