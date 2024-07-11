Embree Financial Group Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Embree Financial Group decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.61. 1,027,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,098. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

