Embree Financial Group Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Embree Financial Group increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.37. 18,853,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,840,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average is $200.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

