Embree Financial Group Buys 617 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Embree Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.33. 4,182,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,505,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

