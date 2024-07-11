Embree Financial Group Buys 39,714 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 361.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 365.3% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 159,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 946,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 811,655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.37. 5,470,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,510. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

