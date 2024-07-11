Embree Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $8,528,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 265.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102.3% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 139.3% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 8,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded up $4.32 on Wednesday, hitting $397.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,214,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,155. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $400.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.72.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

