Embree Financial Group Acquires 7,101 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Embree Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.76. 836,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,532. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

