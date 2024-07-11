ELIS Price Hits $0.0431 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $213,031.64 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009246 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,186.15 or 0.99979194 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070123 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04005623 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $115.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.