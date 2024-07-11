Eight Capital Increases SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR) Price Target to C$0.90

SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SilverSPAC Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.