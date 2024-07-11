Eight Capital Increases Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$14.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.10.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Price Performance

TSE:CS traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.95. 2,015,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.39. The stock has a market cap of C$7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$587,766.00. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$587,766.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. Insiders sold 239,659 shares of company stock worth $2,514,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.