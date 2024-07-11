Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Down 7%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 392,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Discovery Silver Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 388,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$349,650.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$367,500.00. Also, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 388,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$349,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 928,000 shares of company stock worth $921,385.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

