Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Price Target Raised to C$2.70

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$2.65 to C$2.70 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.01% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Discovery Silver stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.33. 392,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,627. The stock has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 18.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.33. Discovery Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$2.16.

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 388,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$349,650.00. In other news, Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$367,500.00. Also, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 388,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$349,650.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 928,000 shares of company stock valued at $921,385.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

