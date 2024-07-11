Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Position Boosted by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. VeraBank N.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

DFIV stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.83. 609,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

