Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the June 15th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DGCB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.28. 17,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the first quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

