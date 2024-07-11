Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. VeraBank N.A. owned 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

