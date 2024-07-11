DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $122.61 million and $5.78 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,515.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.66 or 0.00588958 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009902 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00116406 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00036235 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.00276709 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00039276 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00065654 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,122,084,705 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
