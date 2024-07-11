Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,315.20

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,315.20 ($16.85) and last traded at GBX 1,315.20 ($16.85), with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,280 ($16.40).

Dewhurst Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,194.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,003.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of £58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,108.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Dewhurst Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,580.65%.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

