Desjardins Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2028 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.95.

Shares of CP opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,079,474,000 after purchasing an additional 588,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,196,000 after acquiring an additional 532,303 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after acquiring an additional 787,608 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,148,000 after acquiring an additional 243,210 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $979,890,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

