DENTSPLY SIRONA’s (XRAY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

XRAY stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $4,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 197,431 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

