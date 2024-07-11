Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Decibel Cannabis stock opened at C$0.06 on Monday. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. Decibel Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Decibel Cannabis will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

