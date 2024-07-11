DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 34,325 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,366,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.