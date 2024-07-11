DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,155 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 1.74% of Liberty Latin America worth $24,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 26,514.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,055.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 4.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,953. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -313.90 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LILAK. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

