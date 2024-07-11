DataHighway Price Tops $0.0295 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $1.85 million and $74,276.63 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.02996804 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,847.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

