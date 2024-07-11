Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,181,000 after purchasing an additional 821,527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,637,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,456,000 after acquiring an additional 403,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,365 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.41. 1,810,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,417. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

