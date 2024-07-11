Csenge Advisory Group Buys 921 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.53. 76,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,057. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

