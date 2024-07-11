Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 4,952 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,908,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after acquiring an additional 738,640 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IWS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.05. The company had a trading volume of 172,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,425. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.57. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.