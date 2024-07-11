Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 10,373 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 150.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.45.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $85.62. 91,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

