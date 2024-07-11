Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.49

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 25015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.
Croda International Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
