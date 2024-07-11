Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Trading Down 9%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.06 and last traded at C$7.20. Approximately 23,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 115,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of C$379.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.18.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of C$41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions Inc. will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

