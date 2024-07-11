Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 568843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.97).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. The company has a market cap of £574.72 million, a P/E ratio of 836.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.99.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Insider Activity at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Sian Hill acquired 20,000 shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,982.07). 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

