Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 568843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.97).
The company has a current ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. The company has a market cap of £574.72 million, a P/E ratio of 836.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.99.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.
