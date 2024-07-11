Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Copart were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 722,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,986. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

