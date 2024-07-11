Cookie Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.34 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Cookie has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cookie has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and $1.26 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,431,905 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 58,530,179.89500854 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.09066401 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,188,077.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

