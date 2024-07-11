Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE:CMP opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $7,486,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

