Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.88. 8,510,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,316,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
