Clarity Capital Partners LLC Takes $569,000 Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares India 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 683.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INDY stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 145,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,231. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68.

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

