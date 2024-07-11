Clarity Capital Partners LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

BITB traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. 1,776,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,402. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $40.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

