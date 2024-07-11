Clarity Capital Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.4% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $18.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,703.55. The stock had a trading volume of 268,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,156. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,081.37 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,654.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,609.29.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

