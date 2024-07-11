Clarity Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,078 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Lithium were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in American Lithium by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMLI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 222,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,365. American Lithium Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $123.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMLI shares. National Bank Financial raised American Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on American Lithium from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

View Our Latest Report on American Lithium

American Lithium Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.