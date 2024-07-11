Clarity Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,765 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $10,180,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,358,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 93,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,554. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.47.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

