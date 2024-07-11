Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $40.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CFG opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 431,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.