Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital cut NatWest Group to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.48) to GBX 370 ($4.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.23) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 319.29 ($4.09).

NWG stock opened at GBX 322.70 ($4.13) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 314.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.55. The company has a market capitalization of £28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168 ($2.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 332.70 ($4.26).

In other NatWest Group news, insider Patrick Flynn bought 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($3,942.41). In related news, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,942.41). Also, insider Mark Seligman acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($617.10). Insiders own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

