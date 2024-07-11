Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 720 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

AOS traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.28. 65,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,466. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

