Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) were down 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.04. Approximately 10,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 20,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.
Chesapeake Gold Trading Up 4.2 %
The firm has a market cap of C$150.91 million, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 12.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.15.
Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Gold
Chesapeake Gold Company Profile
Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Gold
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.