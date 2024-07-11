Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) were down 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.04. Approximately 10,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 20,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

Chesapeake Gold Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$150.91 million, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 12.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.15.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 41,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,023.48. Insiders have bought 241,800 shares of company stock valued at $658,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

