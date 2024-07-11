Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar
In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
