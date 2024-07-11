Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.