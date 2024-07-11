Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,384,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,457,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.74. 342,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.18. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.